Warriors' Klay Thompson Expects to Play in Game 3 Despite Hamstring Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 of the NBA Finals versus the Toronto Raptors with left hamstring tightness and did not return, told Rachel Nichols of ESPN and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports he thinks he will be good to go for Game 3 on Wednesday.

"No, I don't see myself missing Game 3," Thompson told Haynes.

The shooting guard told Nichols the same thing but also noted this injury is not as bad as the high ankle sprain suffered during last year's NBA Finals, which did not cause him to miss a game.

Thompson posted 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists and five rebounds in the Warriors' 109-104 win, which tied the series at one game apiece.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also provided postgame comments to reporters regarding Thompson.

"Klay said he'd be fine, but he could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Kerr said. He pulled his hamstring and he thinks it's minorwe'll see."

Thompson left the game with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, and backup guard Quinn Cook took his spot down the stretch. The former Duke star scored nine points on a trio of three-pointers in 21 minutes Sunday.

Cook could get the nod in Game 3 if Thompson is unable to go, but the Warriors' starter will have time to rest before the next NBA Finals matchup on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Golden State has had terrible luck with injuries of late.

Kevin Durant has been out for seven full postseason games with a strained right calf. DeMarcus Cousins sat 14 games with a quad injury before returning for the NBA Finals.

Andre Iguodala dealt with left calf tightness and missed Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. He seemed to suffer an aggravation of that injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which forced him to miss the final 1:19.

He returned for Game 2, but then forward/center Kevon Looney suffered a left chest contusion and played only 10 first-half minutes before leaving for good.

Regardless of the team's current injury state, the Warriors are 5.5-point Game 3 favorites, per Caesars Palace.

Related

    Klay Thompson Out for Game 2

    Thompson ruled out after suffering hamstring injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Thompson Out for Game 2

    Thompson ruled out after suffering hamstring injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevon Looney Out for Game 2

    Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game.

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kevon Looney Out for Game 2

    Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game.

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Are Still the Better Team Even Without KD

    Steph: 23 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts Klay: 25 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts Dray: 17 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Are Still the Better Team Even Without KD

    Steph: 23 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts Klay: 25 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts Dray: 17 pts, 10 rebs, 9 asts

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls Still Seeking a Face of the Franchise

    After painful lottery outcome, they need to find one somewhere else

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls Still Seeking a Face of the Franchise

    After painful lottery outcome, they need to find one somewhere else

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report