Phillies Rumors: Jay Bruce Trade from Mariners Being Discussed

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Jay Bruce could be on the move once again as the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly in talks regarding Seattle Mariners outfielder Jay Bruce, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Previously, Passan reported the Phillies were "nearing a deal" to acquire the outfielder from the Seattle Mariners.

A deal is expected to be finalized by Sunday, per Passan.

Seattle first traded for Bruce in December as part of a seven-player deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets.

If a move is completed, it would be the fourth time Bruce has been traded since 2016 after spending his first nine years with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 32-year-old has showcased his power this season, totaling 14 home runs so far in 47 games. His hitting has been inconsistent with just a .212 batting average, but his .533 slugging percentage proves the type of production he can bring to a lineup.

He has also expanded his defensive versatility as of late, playing right field, left field and first base already this season.

Considering Philadelphia currently ranks just 23rd in the majors in home runs despite playing in a hitter-friendly park, this team could clearly use some enforcements offensively. Even if he doesn't play every day, Bruce can provide some much-needed depth.

The biggest question mark could be his salary as he is owed $14 million this season and $14 million in 2020 before hitting free agency.

With the Mariners currently in last place in the AL West, it makes sense for them to clear salary and potentially get some assets in return. However, the Phillies have to decide whether this cost is worth it for the playoff contenders.