Report: Steelers' Devin Bush's Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Out for Season

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 38-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns that will require season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not disclose any diagnosis after the game, though he noted the linebacker suffered a "significant" knee injury.

Pittsburgh selected Bush with the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft. The 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year racked up 109 total tackles, four passes defended, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack during his rookie season last year.

The 22-year-old Atlanta native remained mostly durable during his collegiate career. He did suffer a hip injury that forced him to miss the Peach Bowl during his final college season at Michigan, though. He appeared in all 16 games during his debut NFL campaign.

If he's forced to remain on the sideline with the latest ailment, the Steelers will need the likes of Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen or Ulysees Gilbert III to step up in the linebacker corps.

Ultimately, the Steelers invested a top-10 selection in Bush because they see him as a long-term answer in the middle of their defense. That won't change regardless of how long he misses with the injury, but an extended absence could slow his development at the pro level.