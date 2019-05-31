Warriors News: Kevin Durant Out of Game 2 vs. Raptors Because of Calf Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Game 2 will mark Durant's seventh consecutive contest missed since suffering a calf injury in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Without KD in the lineup, the Warriors fell 118-109 to the Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Prior to Thursday's loss, the Dubs were 5-0 in this year's playoffs without Durant and 7-4 with him in the lineup. In 11 games, KD is averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

The 30-year-old Durant joined Golden State two seasons ago having reached the NBA Finals just once in his career, but he is now the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kerr has relied heavily on guard Stephen Curry to provide the offense during Durant's absence with guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green pitching in as well.

Curry led all scorers with 34 points in Game 1 against Toronto, but the rest of Golden State's starting lineup combined for just 39 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 32 points, superstar wing Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and center Marc Gasol netted 20 points as well.

ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Friday that the Warriors had concerns about whether they could beat the Raptors without Durant in the NBA Finals. His absence proved to be problematic in Game 1 since Siakam and Leonard dominated with their athleticism on both ends of the floor.

Kerr had no update on when he believes Durant will be able to return to the lineup, but Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that KD is expected to return "midway" through the Finals.

That means Curry, Thompson and Green will likely be tasked with helping the Dubs stay afloat for at least one or two more games before getting back the services of arguably the NBA's most lethal scorer.