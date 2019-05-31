Draymond Green: Fans in USA Rooting Against Warriors Because We Beat Their Teams

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors seemingly not only have the overwhelming support of Canada as they take on the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals but the United States as well.

And Warriors star Draymond Green has a theory as to why that is.

"People in the States are all rooting against us because we beat all their teams," Green said Friday, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.