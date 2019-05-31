Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: NY Considering Trading 3rd Pick; Hawks in Mix

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum, holds up the card for the New York Knicks after they get the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are exploring the possibility of moving back in the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

Per Givony and Schmitz, New York is considering trading the third overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks' two lottery selections (Nos. 8 and 10).

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

