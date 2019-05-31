Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: NY Considering Trading 3rd Pick; Hawks in Mix

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are exploring the possibility of moving back in the 2019 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

Per Givony and Schmitz, New York is considering trading the third overall pick for the Atlanta Hawks' two lottery selections (Nos. 8 and 10).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.