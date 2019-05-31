Steph Curry: 'I Like the Vibe' for Warriors Despite Game 1 Loss to Raptors

Steph Curry: 'I Like the Vibe' for Warriors Despite Game 1 Loss to RaptorsMay 31, 2019
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are not hanging their heads following a 118-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night.
"I like the vibe," Curry said after the game. "I say it a lot, but I like the vibe that we had in the locker room in terms of everyone focusing on what they need to do differently and the overall energy bump that we need to have and then go steal Game 2."
95.7 The Game @957thegame
Steph Curry said he liked the vibe in #Warriors locker room following Game 1 loss “Come our play hard... get Game 2 and take it from there.” https://t.co/8xkRuxv2pR
Having won three of the past four titles, Curry and Co. know better than to overreact to one game.
"It's a long series," Curry said. "And Game 2 is an opportunity for us to right the wrongs and get a big win and go back home."
The Warriors entered the 2019 Finals following a 10-day break after a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. While that allowed a banged-up team to get some rest and try to get healthy, it may have also led to rust.
USA TODAY NBA @usatodaynba
Steph Curry knows Kevin Durant is “an all-time great player,” but says the Warriors still had a chance to win Game 1 without him #NBAFinals https://t.co/ndxNCdjHgQ
Golden State managed just 21 points during the first quarter, and that slow start contributed to the Dubs' deficit for the majority of the night.
Throughout their five-year run, the Warriors have made a habit of striking first:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Tonight was the Warriors first loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals under Steve Kerr (first Game 1 on the road). It also snaps an NBA record 12 consecutive series opening wins for Golden State. This is the 5th series the Warriors have trailed under Kerr...they won the previous 4. https://t.co/uhur4hc4fB
However, this marked the first time during their five-year run that they opened the Finals on the road. They held home-court advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of their four matchups, and they went 7-1 in Games 1 and 2 from 2015 to 2018.
Golden State had not been behind in the Finals since losing Game 7 (and the championship) to the Cavs in 2016. Now, as they wait to see if Kevin Durant (calf) will be available for Game 2, the Warriors will attempt to learn from the opener and make adjustments for Sunday.
