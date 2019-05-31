Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Weren't Very Familiar' with Raptors Entering Game 1 Loss

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After facing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals the last four years, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors found themselves going up against a new foe, and that unfamiliarity may have played a role in their Game 1 loss.

Following a 118-109 defeat in Toronto on Thursday night, Kerr acknowledged that his team entered the series without having a good feel for the Raptors:

"It didn't feel like we knew this team very well. Obviously we only play them two times a year. This year's team is different with Kawhi. And the two meetings that we had with them, a lot of guys were missing, including Kawhi. In Oakland, he didn't play. I think Steph missed the game up here. Other guys were missing. So it's going to be really good for us to have a game on tape where we can really pick it apart and see what we can do better."

The two squads met twice in a two-week span early in the season, with their home-and-home being completed Dec. 12.

In their first matchup in late November, the Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Alfonzo McKinnie because of injuries. When they met again in mid-December, Toronto was without Kawhi Leonard, while Golden State was missing Andre Iguodala and Cousins.

The Warriors now have Cousins, while the Raptors added Marc Gasol in a midseason deal. Meanwhile, Golden State opened the series without Durant, who is nursing a calf injury.

Kerr wasn't alone in suggesting the Warriors' unfamiliarity with the Raptors may have been a factor. Guard Klay Thompson also touched on the matter:

Neither used that as an excuse, though, as Kerr noted the Warriors got "outplayed."

While Golden State contained Leonard (23 points on 5-of-14 shooting), the Warriors had no answer for Pascal Siakam, who went off for a playoff career-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting. Gasol also had a big game with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

As a result, the Warriors lost Game 1 of the Finals for the first time during their historic five-year run. This also marked the first time during the run that they didn't enter the Finals with home-court advantage.

Adding to their problems: Kerr told reporters Thursday it's a "long shot" that Durant will be available for Game 2 on Sunday.