Rockets GM Daryl Morey Says Team Will Keep 'Key People' Amid Trade Rumors

Following a report claiming the Houston Rockets may look to shake up their roster this offseason, general manager Daryl Morey set the record straight Thursday and said the team is content with its core.

"We're going to keep all of our key people next year and be aggressive if we can find better," Morey said, via Fox 26's Mark Berman.

