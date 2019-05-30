Rockets GM Daryl Morey Says Team Will Keep 'Key People' Amid Trade Rumors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, left, and guard James Harden look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Following a report claiming the Houston Rockets may look to shake up their roster this offseason, general manager Daryl Morey set the record straight Thursday and said the team is content with its core.

"We're going to keep all of our key people next year and be aggressive if we can find better," Morey said, via Fox 26's Mark Berman.

          

