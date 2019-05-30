Rockets GM Daryl Morey Says Team Will Keep 'Key People' Amid Trade Rumors

Rockets GM Daryl Morey Says Team Will Keep 'Key People' Amid Trade RumorsMay 30, 2019
Following a report claiming the Houston Rockets may look to shake up their roster this offseason, general manager Daryl Morey set the record straight Thursday and said the team is content with its core.
"We're going to keep all of our key people next year and be aggressive if we can find better," Morey said, via Fox 26's Mark Berman.
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Daryl Morey (@dmorey): "Our starting five this year I would put up there with anyone..If there's a trade out there that helps we'll do that..We're going to keep all of our key people." @TilmanJFertitta: "We're not changing to change..We love our starting five." https://t.co/h8nmSZsHD8
