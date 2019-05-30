Report: Jets' Christopher Johnson Had Kliff Kingsbury Talks, Left GM in the Dark

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets Chairman Christopher Johnson reportedly held "back-channel conversations" with at least two established coaching candidates during the 2018 NFL season while head coach Todd Bowles was still in place, and he did so without informing general manager Mike Maccagnan.

On Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Johnson's "stealth, reckless actions," including an unsuccessful pursuit of now-Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, have "prompted decision-makers across the NFL to question the leadership of this star-crossed outfit."

The Jets ultimately hired Adam Gase in January to replace Bowles, who was fired in late December. Gase took on the role of interim GM after Maccagnan was let go May 15.

Mehta reported Johnson "used a confidant as an intermediary late in the season to touch base with the camps of at least two established head coaches" and did so while he "strategically kept Maccagnan in the dark."

The reasoning for the secrecy was the Jets chairman informing potential candidates they would have total control in deciding whether they would keep or fire the team's general manager, per Mehta.

Shockingly, New York decided to keep Maccagnan and allowed him to lead the decision-making process on all the key offseason decisions—signing star running back Le'Veon Bell in March and running the draft in April—before making the move to fire him.

Gase downplayed rumors he wasn't happy the franchise added Bell, but he didn't provide a ringing endorsement of the four-year, $52 million contract during a press conference last week.

"The contract was what it was," he told reporters. "Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he's here. I'm excited he's here. I think our players are excited he's here. I know our coaches are. You get a chance to coach a great player, a guy that's done things that nobody's ever done in the league; we're excited for that opportunity."

Ultimately, the Jets seem like a team in turmoil as they continue to seek a new general manager, and that could be impacting their search.

Connor Hughes and Chad Graff of The Athletic reported Thursday that Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton turned down a chance to interview with New York about its vacancy.

Other candidates for the job include Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, Chicago Bears assistant vice president of player personnel Champ Kelly, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.