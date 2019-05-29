Jets Rumors: Saints' Terry Fontenot Requested for GM Interview by NY

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly requested an interview with New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot about their vacant general manager position.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday, noting Fontenot has a "great reputation" after helping New Orleans "drastically improve its roster."

The Louisiana native has spent the past 16 seasons as a member of the Saints organization. He worked his way up the ladder through the scouting department before being named director of pro scouting in 2013.

In 2015, Fontenot spoke about the chance to work alongside general manager Mickey Loomis, who called him a future GM, and head coach Sean Payton.

"I think it says a lot about this organization," he said. "You watch Mickey Loomis—who I think is the best in the league—and coach Payton—I think he's the best in the league—and the way they do things in an organization like this, and you'll learn a lot."

Before joining the Saints, Fontenot played at Tulane as a safety from 1999 through 2002.

The Jets' search for a new general manager comes after the surprising decision to fire Mike Maccagnan on May 15. The team waited until after key offseason decisions were made, including the draft and signing star running back Le'Veon Bell, before making the change.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that giving Bell a four-year, $52.5 million contract was one of the disagreements between Maccagnan and Adam Gase. The Jets' new head coach downplayed that rumor during a press conference last week, though.

"The contract was what it was," Gase told reporters. "Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he's here. I'm excited he's here. I think our players are excited he's here. I know our coaches are. You get a chance to coach a great player, a guy that's done things that nobody's ever done in the league; we're excited for that opportunity."

If the Saints grant clearance for an interview, Fontenot will become the fifth candidate for the Jets' GM job. Other contenders include Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, Chicago Bears assistant vice president of player personnel Champ Kelly, Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer.

The team hasn't announced a timetable for a final decision.