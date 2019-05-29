Nick Wright: Rockets May Be Able to 'Trick' Lakers into Trading for Chris Paul

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' general dysfunction could be a godsend to the Houston Rockets.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Rockets are basically willing to move anybody on their team except for James Harden. Chris Paul was included in that group, but trading Paul will be difficult because he's owed a little over $124 million over the next three years.

FS1's Nick Wright speculated Wednesday the Lakers are the only realistic trade suitor and that L.A. might be in a position to make it happen:

Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com provided a deep dive into the internal drama plaguing the Lakers. In the piece, general manager Rob Pelinka's inexperience appeared to be a clear issue. Along with that, Pelinka and Magic Johnson, the team's former president of basketball operations, were perhaps giving too much leeway to LeBron James and Klutch Sports, the agency that represents him.

"Rob and Magic have never done this job, they have no idea how to do it, let alone how to do it in the space with those guys [from Klutch Sports]," one front-office executive told Holmes.

The Lakers could have a perfect storm that would lead to a Paul trade. They're desperate to win a title and Paul remains one of the NBA's better point guards. His relationship with James would be a factor as well. Acquiring a player with whom LeBron has a strong rapport makes sense.

A trade for Paul may not be necessary if the Lakers land a marquee point guard in free agency. Should they strike out, the Rockets might have the miracle they need to deal the nine-time All-Star and reshuffle their roster.