Report: Anthony Davis to Meet with Pelicans' David Griffin Amid Trade Rumors

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis is reportedly set to meet with David Griffin, the NBA team's new executive vice president of basketball operations, after the superstar forward requested a trade in January.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Wednesday.

Davis hinted toward this type of meeting when the Pelicans' season ended in April after being asked whether he expected an offseason trade.

"It's hard to say that when they're looking for a GM," he told reporters. "Not sure what the new GM is thinking or what they plan to do, but as soon as the Pelicans appoint a GM then those questions will definitely be asked."

The six-time All-Star was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his public trade request ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Last week, Griffin explained he was looking forward to meeting with Davis after New Orleans secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, giving it the chance to select Duke standout freshman Zion Williamson.

"We're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here," he said.

It's unclear whether the 26-year-old Chicago native is interested in playing alongside Williamson, but Griffin probably wants to walk away from their meeting with a definitive answer.

That's because the 2019-20 campaign is the final guaranteed season of Davis' five-year, $127.2 million contract. If he's not interested in signing a long-term extension, this summer is likely the best chance for the team to trade him for reasonable value.

The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the high-profile teams likely to pursue a deal if the three-time First Team All-NBA choice stands firm in his desire to leave.