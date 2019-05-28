Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Said He Wouldn't Trade Larry Nance for Kevin Durant

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

While Bill Oram of The Athletic reported last month that Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka once told Larry Nance Jr. that he would not trade the forward unless it was for "one of the game's three best players," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went a step further recently.

On ESPN's First Take on Tuesday, Smith revealed that he has heard Pelinka told Nance he would not be moved even if the Golden State Warriors called and offered Kevin Durant:

"You got guys like Larry Nance. His people have gone around saying look, I went to Rob [Pelinka], asking: 'I'm trying to buy a house, are you going to trade me, you going to keep me?' And Rob Pelinka said ... I don't know whether it's true or not, but I was told this. Quote: Rob Pelinka looked him in the face and said: 'If the Golden State Warriors called me to trade Kevin Durant for you, I wouldn't move you.' Now we know that's a lie, but nevertheless, they're saying that's what was said and then the next thing you know, Larry Nance was traded. D'Angelo Russell, his people got similar stories as well. So all of these things are associated with Rob Pelinka, true or untrue, those stories are out there and they haven't left Rob Pelinka, and that's a fact."

If Pelinka did tell Nance that, he also knew the chances of the Warriors ever making such an offer would be slim to none. Either that or he does not consider Durant—the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP—to be a top-three player.

Per Oram, Nance had approached Pelinka prior to the 2018 trade deadline as he and his fiancee were interested in buying a house. Pelinka reportedly told Nance that he could buy a house without having to worry about a trade.

Fortunately for Nance and his fiancee, though, they never got to the point of actually purchasing an L.A.-area home. The Lakers wound up trading Nance and Jordan Clarkson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick.

A report published by ESPN's Baxter Holmes on Tuesday broke down all of the dysfunction within the Lakers organization, with Pelinka being described as "disingenuous—at best." A member of the coaching staff revealed to Holmes that the perception within the organization is that "more often than not, [Pelinka's] not being truthful."

Last month, Magic Johnson stepped down as president of basketball operations in part because of what he called "back-stabbing" by Pelinka:

Ultimately, Pelinka's job is to do what he believes is in the best interest of the Lakers. Most importantly, he appears to still have the support of owner Jeanie Buss, even if he has come under public scrutiny for his handling of Nance, among other things.