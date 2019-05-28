Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Viewed as 'Disingenuous' and 'Not Being Truthful'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka speaks at a news conference at the NBA basketball team's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. The Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons. Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Some within the Los Angeles Lakers organization had unflattering things to say about general manager Rob Pelinka in an article written by ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes on Tuesday.

Multiple team staffers told Holmes they feel Pelinka is "disingenuous." Also, a member of L.A.'s coaching staff suggested Pelinka isn't trustworthy: "We think, more often than not, he's not being truthful. That goes throughout the organization."

Following Magic Johnson's resignation as the Lakers' president of basketball operations, Pelinka is in charge of L.A.'s personnel moves.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

