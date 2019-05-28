Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Viewed as 'Disingenuous' and 'Not Being Truthful'

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Some within the Los Angeles Lakers organization had unflattering things to say about general manager Rob Pelinka in an article written by ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes on Tuesday.

Multiple team staffers told Holmes they feel Pelinka is "disingenuous." Also, a member of L.A.'s coaching staff suggested Pelinka isn't trustworthy: "We think, more often than not, he's not being truthful. That goes throughout the organization."

Following Magic Johnson's resignation as the Lakers' president of basketball operations, Pelinka is in charge of L.A.'s personnel moves.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.