Ranking Every NBA Supermax Contract

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Ever since the NBA and its players union struck a new collective bargaining agreement in 2017, the "supermax" contract has been a topic of conversation every time year-end awards are announced.

Technically known as a designated player extension, the supermax allows players to get to the "35 percent of the cap" deal earlier than the 10 years they'd typically have to wait. The only players who've been able to take advantage of it so far are Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and John Wall.

Larry Coon's NBA Salary Cap FAQ explains the designated player rule in depth. The SparkNotes version is that it can go to a player who meets a number of various criteria and hit some lofty performance-based qualifications:

All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year or MVP in the most recent season

All-NBA or Defensive Player of the Year in each of the two seasons prior to the most recent season

MVP in any of the last three seasons.

As for what it's worth: 35 percent of the cap in the first year with 8 percent raises in each of the following seasons. For a supermax starting in 2019-20, as Wall's does:

$37.8 million in 2019-20

$40.824 million in 2020-21

$43.848 million in 2021-22

$46.872 million in 2022-23 (player option)

With 2019 awards trickling out, we already know of three players who are now eligible for the so-called supermax: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker. All three made All-NBA teams this season. Lillard and Walker have both been around long enough to sign this summer.

Giannis has to wait until next summer to get his seventh year of service, but he's qualified regardless because he was All-NBA last season, as well.

Then, of course, there's Anthony Davis. He's qualified by virtue of his All-NBA selections. But given Shams Charania's report for The Athletic that AD still wants to be traded in the aftermath of the New Orleans Pelicans winning the lottery, such an extension is unlikely.

That leaves four signed on the supermax dotted line already and three potentially on the way. It's time to rank them based on who's most likely to live up to the value of the enormous contract.

Just a few more caveats. Walker getting the deal seems unlikely. And according to ESPN's Malika Andrews, the Milwaukee Bucks may need a trip to the Finals in 2020 to "tip the scales" in favor of retaining Antetokounmpo. A lot could happen in a season.

Lillard, meanwhile, may already be on his way to the deal, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Walker and Antetokounmpo will still have space dedicated to them here, but Lillard is the only recent qualifier who'll find an official spot in these unofficial rankings.