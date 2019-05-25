Red Sox News: Brock Holt to Be Activated Off IL After Shoulder, Eye Injuries

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are going to add more versatility to their lineup with the return of utilityman Brock Holt.

Prior to Saturday's game against the Houston Astros, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Holt will be activated off the injured list either Sunday or Monday.

Holt has been on the IL since April 6 with eye and shoulder injuries. He told reporters at the time he was struggling to pick up spin on the baseball because his son poked him in the eye on Opening Day.

That would certainly help explain why Holt got off to a slow start before Boston shut him down. The 30-year-old was hitting .063/.211/.063 in 16 at-bats over six games.

Holt's role upon being activated will likely be part of a platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland. He's also capable of playing second, third and both corner outfield positions.

The Red Sox can certainly use Holt's versatility in the lineup, especially if he hits like he did in 2018. The former All-Star had a career-high .774 OPS in 109 games to help them win the World Series last season.