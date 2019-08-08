Red Sox News: David Price Placed on 10-Day IL with Wrist Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 5, on Thursday due to a left wrist injury.



According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, an MRI revealed a triangular fibrocartilage complex cyst on the ulnar side of the wrist. Price received a cortisone shot as treatment.

The season has already been an unlucky one for the left-hander.

Price went on the injured list in early May due to elbow tendinitis, which cost him multiple starts. He then departed his May 25 start against the Houston Astros after just 15 pitches, although he returned to the mound a few days later.

Injuries were an issue the past two years as well, as he failed to reach 200 innings in either campaign after he topped the milestone in six of the previous seven years. He led the majors in innings in both 2014 and 2016.

The 33-year-old remains a productive pitcher when healthy, producing a 7-5 record with a 4.36 ERA in 21 starts in 2019. After going 7-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 16 first-half starts, he is 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

This comes one year after he went 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts in 2018, adding two wins in the World Series while helping the Red Sox win a title.

Despite Price's production, Boston is still hoping for more from someone making $32 million per season. Another extended absence could put more pressure on Chris Sale, Rick Porcello and the rest of the rotation, which has been inconsistent in 2019.