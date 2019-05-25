Video: Astros' Josh Reddick Performs Couple's Gender Reveal Before Red Sox Game

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick became the latest athlete to take part in the craze sweeping the nation when he helped a couple reveal their baby's gender prior to Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

With the couple's family and friends looking on from the outfield seats, Reddick was given the honor of letting them know a boy is on the way:

Per ABC 13 in Houston, Gabriel and Emely Quesada were able to set things up by asking Reddick if he could help with their gender reveal two weeks earlier. The couple also said they will name their child Kai Redd Quesada, with his middle name being a shortened version of the Astros outfielder's last name.

This marks the second time in two weeks a Major League Baseball player has helped a couple reveal their baby's gender. Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis did the same thing two weeks ago.

More important than Reddick and Kipnis taking part in these moments, they haven't whiffed on their swings to spoil the reveal by having the ball burst when it hits the ground.