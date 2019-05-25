Video: Astros' Josh Reddick Performs Couple's Gender Reveal Before Red Sox Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 25, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros runs during the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick became the latest athlete to take part in the craze sweeping the nation when he helped a couple reveal their baby's gender prior to Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox

With the couple's family and friends looking on from the outfield seats, Reddick was given the honor of letting them know a boy is on the way:

Per ABC 13 in HoustonGabriel and Emely Quesada were able to set things up by asking Reddick if he could help with their gender reveal two weeks earlier. The couple also said they will name their child Kai Redd Quesada, with his middle name being a shortened version of the Astros outfielder's last name. 

This marks the second time in two weeks a Major League Baseball player has helped a couple reveal their baby's gender. Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis did the same thing two weeks ago. 

More important than Reddick and Kipnis taking part in these moments, they haven't whiffed on their swings to spoil the reveal by having the ball burst when it hits the ground.

Related

    Springer Lands on IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Springer Lands on IL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Twins on Pace to Crush MLB’s Home Runs Record

    Will Twins make history this year? 🗣️⬇️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Twins on Pace to Crush MLB’s Home Runs Record

    Will Twins make history this year? 🗣️⬇️

    Cole Premo
    via WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Giants Call Up Yaz's Grandson

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Call Up Yaz's Grandson

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Worst Contract Busts So Far 😓

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Worst Contract Busts So Far 😓

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report