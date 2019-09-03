Astros' George Springer Carted Off with Injury After Hitting Head on the Wall

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after hitting his head on the outfield wall following a fifth-inning catch against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.

Entering Tuesday, the 2017 World Series MVP had 30 home runs, 78 RBI and a .296 batting average.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old has not enjoyed good health in 2019.

Back tightness kept him out four games May 20-23, but Springer was able to return on May 24 against the Boston Red Sox.

However, Springer suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in his first game back after he slid in foul territory attempting to catch a Xander Bogaerts foul ball. Tony Kemp replaced Springer in the lineup after the starter took himself out of the game.

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle quoted Springer's postgame reaction:

He landed on the injured list and missed a month before returning on June 25.

Springer has endured a few IL stints over the years: Left quad discomfort put Springer on the shelf in 2017, and a sprained left thumb did so in 2018.

Still, Springer has largely been able to stay on the field lately, playing no fewer than 140 games between 2016 and 2018.

Losing Springer hurts, but the Astros have enough outfield depth to hold down the fort.

Jake Marisnick should take care of center field in his absence. The 28-year-old has nine home runs, 31 RBI and a .238 batting average.

Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick should take care of the corner outfielder positions as usual, and the Astros should call on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez to fill a gap in the outfield if needed.

The 90-49 Astros currently hold a 10.5 game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West, so there isn't a sense of urgency for Springer to return immediately with the team coasting to the playoffs.

The important thing is for Springer to be 100 percent for the postseason, where he's posted an eye-popping 1.026 OPS in 32 career games.