Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus' Season Finale vs. Sampdoria to Rest

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has announced Cristiano Ronaldo's club season is over, as the Portugal international will not travel with the squad for Sunday's Serie A finale against Sampdoria.

Allegri faced the media for his final press conference as Juventus boss on Saturday and said Ronaldo will be rested with an eye on his international duties in the UEFA Nations League final, per Football Italia.

He also said goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will require surgery to fix a knee issue and provided more team news ahead of Sunday's contest:

"Szczesny has a knee problem and will have keyhole surgery over the next few weeks, but he is available for tomorrow. Cristiano Ronaldo is not making the trip, as he needs to rest and has international duty coming up with Portugal. It's right for others to play now.

"Miralem Pjanic is coming, Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernardeschi are suspended, Mario Mandzukic wanted to make himself more handsome and got a new nose (after surgery for a fracture), Alex Sandro had a muscular issue. You'll see Douglas Costa next year.

"If Leonardo Spinazzola recovers, then he'll start, otherwise it's (Matheus) Pereira."

The Bianconeri will make the trip with just three designated forwards:

Breakout sensation Moise Kean is expected to partner Paulo Dybala in attack.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo had an excellent first Serie A season after joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer. He will finish with 21 goals, the third-highest in the league entering the final matchday. Atalanta's Duvan Zapata has 22, while Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria has 26 and is almost guaranteed to finish as top scorer.

Portugal's Nations League semi-final against Switzerland will be played on June 5, and while Ronaldo didn't feature in any of the qualifiers, he's expected to lead the line against the Swiss.

He appears to have plenty left in the tank still after a long season:

Szczesny's knee struggles leave Juventus short on goalkeepers if he can't play on Sunday. Mattia Perin's season came to an end in April, when he had surgery on his shoulder.

Carlo Pinsoglio is the likely starter, although young talent Mattia Del Favero could get his chance after impressing for Juventus' under-23 team.

Allegri will leave the club in the summer after winning five consecutive Serie A titles in Turin, and his final press conference gave the 51-year-old the opportunity to celebrate with the reporters:

The tactician also sported a new, short haircut and couldn't help but joke: "After that, we can all go to the beach, I've been told to put sun cream on my head. Now let's go for a drink."

Sampdoria are winless in their last five matches, losing three, while Juventus are winless in four.