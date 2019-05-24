Jeremy Lin Says Bucks Security Guard Asked for His Pass to Team Bus After Game 2

Toronto Raptors point guard Jeremy Lin said a Fiserv Forum security guard asked him for identification following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks

Lin told the story of life on the road in the NBA during an appearance on Wednesday's edition of the Milwaukee Basketball Hour with Bill Michaels and Steve Novak (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports):

"After Game 2 in Milwaukee, I was trying to get to the team bus and one of the dudes in the Milwaukee arena just screams at me. He's like, 'Where do you think you're going?!' And I'm like, 'Uh, I'm trying to get to the team bus.' He's like, 'What?! Where's your pass?' I was like, 'I don't have a pass. I don't know what you're talking about. I don't have a pass.'

"This happens in a lot of arenas, so I just kind of go with the flow."

Lin hasn't only run into the problem in road games, though.

In September 2015, the Harvard product said he even had trouble getting into his home arena after signing with the Charlotte Hornets that offseason:

Lin was actually one of the league's most recognizable players during the Linsanity craze of 2012 as he enjoyed a remarkable breakout stretch with the New York Knicks.

Clearly that period, which even landed him on Time Magazine's annual list of the World's 100 Most Influential People, has faded from the memory of most, though.

Lin is taking the lack of recognition all in stride, however, as the Raptors stand one win away from clinching their first berth in the NBA Finals.

