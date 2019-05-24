Look: LeBron James Likes Instagram Photoshop of Kyrie Irving in Lakers Jersey

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It seems we can count LeBron James among those who would like to see Kyrie Irving in purple and gold.

On Friday, James liked a photoshopped image of Irving in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform on Instagram:

Also of note, James and Irving were spotted hanging out together in L.A. last weekend, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

James and Irving previously spent three seasons together as teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017, making three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and capturing the franchise's first-ever championship in 2016. It was James' block and Irving's title-winning shot in Game 7 that will forever be a part of Cleveland lore.

However, their time as teammates came to an end when Irving forced a trade during the summer of 2017 as he reportedly no longer wanted to play alongside James.

Although their relationship appeared to be rough following Irving's trade to the Boston Celtics, it has improved over the last two years. James has selected Irving in each of the last two All-Star Game drafts. Not only that, but Irving revealed earlier this year that he called James to apologize for the way he acted during their time as teammates.

Irving has not given much indication recently as to what his free-agent plans are this summer. While he told Boston fans in October that he planned on re-signing, a tumultuous season saw him tell reporters, "Ask me July 1" when asked about his impending free agency in February.