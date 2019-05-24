Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Says Bayern Will Try to Sign Leroy Sane Amid Bid Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club will try to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer amid speculation the German champions have made an €80 million (£71 million) offer for the winger.

Speculation has been intensifying regarding Sane's future at the Etihad Stadium, as he lost his place as a first-team regular in the final weeks of the campaign. City boss Pep Guardiola has also spoken of how the club have sought to tie the German forward down to a new contract but to no avail.

Bayern are one of the teams linked with a move for Sane, and when asked about the prospect of a move for the City man at a Bild event on Friday (h/t Adam Shergold of the MailOnline), Rummenigge said there is interest.

"We will try," he said. "I can't promise whether it will succeed. We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke. But at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery were top of the top three years ago."

According to Sky Germany (h/t football journalist Ronan Murphy), the Munich giants have made a substantial offer to sign the player already:

Rummenigge denied there has been an approach yet, though, saying "there have not been any talks so far."

Bayern have already made significant moves in the transfer window, with defensive reinforcements set to arrive in the form of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

However, with Ribery and Robben in their last season with the Munich giants, manager Nico Kovac may feel he needs reinforcements in the wide positions.

The wingers have been tremendous players in a dominant spell for the Bundesliga giants:

Kovac has Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry available to him already, but Sane represents an upgrade on both.

The City man has enjoyed a rapid rise under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. The 2017-18 term was a breakthrough one for the former Schalke man, as he shone in a team that earned a record 100 points in the Premier League and was later named PFA Young Player of the Year.

Sane has played his part in 2018-19, too, as the team have romped to a domestic treble. However, Guardiola has kept him on the bench for some key games, prompting questions as to whether Sane is totally trusted by the coach.

City writer Richard Burns would be sad to see the 23-year-old go:

Despite the speculation, City want to keep Sane at the club despite interest in him, according to Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC.

In terms of his speed, physicality and productivity, Sane has all the attributes to become one of the best players in European football. It's why, despite the wealth of talent in their squad already, he's a player City supporters would be disappointed to see sold.