Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'Trying' to Agree to New Leroy Sane Contract

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the club have spent a year-and-a-half trying to get Leroy Sane to agree a new contract.

After a breakthrough 2017-18 campaign, Sane has struggled to maintain a regular spot in Guardiola's all-conquering outfit this season, with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling often on the flanks. As a result, there has been some speculation regarding his future.

Ahead of City's FA Cup final with Watford on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about the 23-year-old's season of ups and downs as well as his long-term future, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph:

"With Leroy we are one and a half years trying to sign his [new] contract. We want him. If you want to extend his contract, it's because you want him. You're not going to extend his contract because you don't want him. It's like [Ilkay] Gundogan, for example—it's the same case.

"Yeah [Sane has not started a lot] because he's competing with Sterling and Bernardo Silva. It's not easy. If you want to play in for competitions for the quadruple we need Leroy, Sterling, Riyad [Mahrez], Bernardo [Silva].

"We can't compete for the quadruple with just two wingers. They have to fight each other and play the best as possible to convince me to put them in the line up."

Here is more from Guardiola:

Per Ducker, City are said to be "hopeful" that Sane and Gundogan sign new contracts, although it's noted the young winger is the "biggest concern."

It was reported by Duncan Castles of the Daily Record that Bayern Munich had approached Manchester City with a view to signing the Germany international.

While Sane hasn't been a surefire starter for City this season, he has been productive when he has played in his 46 appearances. In terms of goals and assists, Sane and his fellow winger Sterling have both been exceptional:

Even so, Guardiola clearly has some reservations about Sane. The left-sided winger takes more risks on the ball than Sterling, and while that can result in some spectacular segments of play when his ideas come off, he can also lose possession cheaply at times.

During City's recent 1-0 win over Leicester City, Guardiola was noticeably furious with Sane after he was introduced into the game from the bench:

After City's 2-0 win over Manchester United in April, the manager said he demands a lot from Sane:

Guardiola's coaching has helped the development of so many attackers in recent years. While there are still rough edges in Sane's game, the manner in which he's progressed over the last two seasons has been exceptional.

With his current deal set to expire in 2021, City aren't under huge pressure to get Sane's contract extended yet. However, if the German hasn't committed his future to the club before 2020, speculation will undoubtedly ramp up regarding a possible departure.