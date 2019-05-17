Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'Trying' to Agree to New Leroy Sane Contract

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'Trying' to Agree to New Leroy Sane ContractMay 17, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the club have spent a year-and-a-half trying to get Leroy Sane to agree a new contract.
After a breakthrough 2017-18 campaign, Sane has struggled to maintain a regular spot in Guardiola's all-conquering outfit this season, with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling often on the flanks. As a result, there has been some speculation regarding his future.
Ahead of City's FA Cup final with Watford on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about the 23-year-old's season of ups and downs as well as his long-term future, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph:
"With Leroy we are one and a half years trying to sign his [new] contract. We want him. If you want to extend his contract, it's because you want him. You're not going to extend his contract because you don't want him. It's like [Ilkay] Gundogan, for example—it's the same case.
"Yeah [Sane has not started a lot] because he's competing with Sterling and Bernardo Silva. It's not easy. If you want to play in for competitions for the quadruple we need Leroy, Sterling, Riyad [Mahrez], Bernardo [Silva].
"We can't compete for the quadruple with just two wingers. They have to fight each other and play the best as possible to convince me to put them in the line up."
Here is more from Guardiola:
Per Ducker, City are said to be "hopeful" that Sane and Gundogan sign new contracts, although it's noted the young winger is the "biggest concern."
It was reported by Duncan Castles of the Daily Record that Bayern Munich had approached Manchester City with a view to signing the Germany international.
While Sane hasn't been a surefire starter for City this season, he has been productive when he has played in his 46 appearances. In terms of goals and assists, Sane and his fellow winger Sterling have both been exceptional:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Leroy Sané/Raheem Sterling are the first players to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in back-to-back Premier League seasons since Wayne Rooney (12/13-13/14). A double Double-Double. https://t.co/S7gqLeG3FQ
Even so, Guardiola clearly has some reservations about Sane. The left-sided winger takes more risks on the ball than Sterling, and while that can result in some spectacular segments of play when his ideas come off, he can also lose possession cheaply at times.
During City's recent 1-0 win over Leicester City, Guardiola was noticeably furious with Sane after he was introduced into the game from the bench:
Peter Hall @PeteHall86
Pep is screaming at Sane at every opportunity. He really does not trust him in these big games.
After City's 2-0 win over Manchester United in April, the manager said he demands a lot from Sane:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Guardiola on Sane: "Leroy attacking the byline is a special player. I'm so demanding of him, I can be critical of him... he can be a special player. Today he played so good, he played at a high level."
Guardiola's coaching has helped the development of so many attackers in recent years. While there are still rough edges in Sane's game, the manner in which he's progressed over the last two seasons has been exceptional.
With his current deal set to expire in 2021, City aren't under huge pressure to get Sane's contract extended yet. However, if the German hasn't committed his future to the club before 2020, speculation will undoubtedly ramp up regarding a possible departure.
