Yankees News: CC Sabathia Placed on 10-Day IL with Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

New York Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are dealing with yet another injury prior to Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, as they placed pitcher CC Sabathia on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation.

The southpaw has started eight games this season and has a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

Sabathia, 38, is one of the best pitchers of his generation as a Cy Young winner (2007) and six-time All-Star who helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series title.

Even as he's aged, he has finished with a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last three years. He also notched the 3,000th strikeout of his career during an April game against the Arizona Diamondbacks:

New York has been hammered by injuries all season, including to key players such as Luis Severino, James Paxton, Dellin Betances, Jordan Montgomery, Jonathan Loaisiga, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, Miguel Andujar, Troy Tulowitzki, Jacoby Ellsbury and Greg Bird, among others who have already come back.

With Sabathia sidelined, the Yankees will need to rely even further on Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Domingo German to keep them afloat.

Thus far, they are an impressive 31-17 and sitting in first place in the AL East.

