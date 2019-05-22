Tobias Harris Rumors: Nets 'Strong Destination' for 76ers' Free-Agent Forward

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly emerged as a "strong destination" for free-agent forward Tobias Harris.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Brooklyn is among the contenders for Harris, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2019 trade deadline. He could sign a five-year contract worth $190 million to stay in Philadelphia.

The Nets and all other suitors can only sign Harris to a four-year contract worth around $140 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Announces All-Defensive Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Announces All-Defensive Teams

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis' Former Rep Rips Drake for Trolling

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis' Former Rep Rips Drake for Trolling

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Are a Strong Destination Tobias Harris

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: Nets Are a Strong Destination Tobias Harris

    SNY
    via SNY

    Remember the Blazers Before Your Team Blows It Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Remember the Blazers Before Your Team Blows It Up

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report