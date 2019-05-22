Tobias Harris Rumors: Nets 'Strong Destination' for 76ers' Free-Agent Forward

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly emerged as a "strong destination" for free-agent forward Tobias Harris.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Brooklyn is among the contenders for Harris, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2019 trade deadline. He could sign a five-year contract worth $190 million to stay in Philadelphia.

The Nets and all other suitors can only sign Harris to a four-year contract worth around $140 million.

