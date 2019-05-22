Spencer Dinwiddie: Nets Still Better If Knicks Sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 23: Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles prior to a game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round One Game Five of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

No one can ever accuse Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie of lacking in confidence, even if it goes against all reasonable logic. 

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Dinwiddie said the Nets will still be New York's best basketball team even if the Knicks sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer:

Let's pretend, for a moment, like we are seeing this from Dinwiddie's perspective. Irving just finished a disappointing season with the Boston Celtics that was more notable for all of the drama behind the scenes than anything that happened on the court.

Durant will turn 31 in September and has had some injury issues in recent years. He missed 34 games combined the previous two seasons and has sat out the last five playoff games for the Golden State Warriors with a strained calf. 

Plus, Knicks owner James Dolan hasn't done anything to prove he's capable of building and sustaining a successful team in the past 20 years. 

Perhaps Dinwiddie is piecing all of these things together to determine the Knicks wouldn't be able to keep up with the Nets next season if Irving and Durant head to New York. 

It's a ridiculous theory, but Dinwiddie can't just say the Nets are going to fold if the Knicks hit the free-agent jackpot this summer. 

