Spencer Dinwiddie: Nets Still Better If Knicks Sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

No one can ever accuse Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie of lacking in confidence, even if it goes against all reasonable logic.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Dinwiddie said the Nets will still be New York's best basketball team even if the Knicks sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer:

Let's pretend, for a moment, like we are seeing this from Dinwiddie's perspective. Irving just finished a disappointing season with the Boston Celtics that was more notable for all of the drama behind the scenes than anything that happened on the court.

Durant will turn 31 in September and has had some injury issues in recent years. He missed 34 games combined the previous two seasons and has sat out the last five playoff games for the Golden State Warriors with a strained calf.

Plus, Knicks owner James Dolan hasn't done anything to prove he's capable of building and sustaining a successful team in the past 20 years.

Perhaps Dinwiddie is piecing all of these things together to determine the Knicks wouldn't be able to keep up with the Nets next season if Irving and Durant head to New York.

It's a ridiculous theory, but Dinwiddie can't just say the Nets are going to fold if the Knicks hit the free-agent jackpot this summer.