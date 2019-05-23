Ranking the Greatest New England Patriots of All Time

1 of 11

BRETT COOMER/Associated Press

Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski, K

It's probably best to address Vinatieri and Gostkowski together, since they are just about the only players to have attempted a field goal for the Patriots since 1996.

Vinatieri is one of the best, most clutch kickers in NFL history. He forced overtime before kicking a game-winner in the "Tuck Game," and he drilled last-second kicks from more than 40 yards out to win both Super Bowl XXXVI and XXXVIII. Those three incredible moments will never be forgotten in the greater Boston area.

Vinatieri made 81.9 percent of his regular-season field-goal attempts and 76.5 percent in the playoffs during his 10 seasons with New England. He was selected to two Pro Bowls over that span.

Gostkowski is sitting at 87.4 percent during the regular season and 88.6 percent during the postseason, and he has been selected to four Pro Bowls. He has been one of the most accurate kickers of all time.

Both fell outside the top 10, but if either one had made the cut, it would've been Gostkowski.

Steve Grogan and Drew Bledsoe, QB

For many franchises, Grogan and Bledsoe would be near-locks for a spot in the top 10. Each threw for more than 25,000 yards and 165 touchdowns in New England—numbers on par with what Joe Namath and Troy Aikman did in their respective careers. But it's hard to be impressed by either one when juxtaposed with what Tom Brady has accomplished.

Troy Brown, WR/KR/PR

It's a tough call to omit Brown. He spent his entire 15-year career with New England and is still the franchise leader in punt-return yards (2,625). Only Wes Welker (672) has more receptions with the Patriots than Brown (557). And Brown's three-year peak (2000-02) was excellent. But he was selected to only one Pro Bowl (2001), and the 12 non-peak years were nothing special.

Stanley Morgan, WR

It's an even tougher call to omit Morgan. In 13 seasons in New England, he racked up 10,352 receiving yards, nearly 2,500 more than the next-closest Patriot. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, the most noteworthy of which came in 1986 when he had 1,491 receiving yards. Aside from Jerry Rice (1,570), that was the most in the league that year. He would be No. 11 on these rankings if there was one more spot available.

Nick Buoniconti, LB

Buoniconti was left out because of a technicality: He played more career games with the Dolphins (92) than he did with the Patriots (91). Randy Moss was not eligible for inclusion for the same reason. But as far as per-game approximate value is concerned, only a few Patriots are better than these two. Had Buoniconti been included, the Hall of Fame linebacker and four-time first-team All-Pro selection with the Patriots would have landed in the Nos. 6-8 range.

Gino Cappelletti, WR/K/DB

A star from a bygone era, Cappelletti made 176 field goals and had 42 receiving touchdowns during his 11-year career with the Patriots. He ranks third and fifth, respectively, on the Patriots' all-time leaderboard in those two categories. He was named the 1964 AFL Player of the Year, accounting for 155 points that season.

Bruce Armstrong, Jon Morris and Matt Light, OL

Armstrong was named a Pro Bowler six times. Morris received that honor in each of his first seven seasons. And Light probably deserved more than three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro first-team selection for more than a decade of protecting Tom Brady's blind side. But we have two other offensive linemen higher on the list.