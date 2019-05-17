Jimmy Butler Rumors: 'The Feeling' Is Nets Have 'Very Real Chance' at 76ers Star

Jimmy Butler Rumors: 'The Feeling' Is Nets Have 'Very Real Chance' at 76ers StarMay 17, 2019
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
As Jimmy Butler mulls whether or not he will opt out of the final year of his contract, the Brooklyn Nets are emerging as a serious potential suitor for the four-time All-Star.
Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, there is a "feeling" within NBA circles that the Nets "have a very real chance" to sign Butler.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦
Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play