Jimmy Butler Rumors: 'The Feeling' Is Nets Have 'Very Real Chance' at 76ers Star

May 17, 2019

As Jimmy Butler mulls whether or not he will opt out of the final year of his contract, the Brooklyn Nets are emerging as a serious potential suitor for the four-time All-Star. 

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, there is a "feeling" within NBA circles that the Nets "have a very real chance" to sign Butler. 

