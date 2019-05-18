Eibar vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona will round off another dominant La Liga season on Sunday, as they travel to Eibar for their final match of the campaign.

The Blaugrana have long wrapped up the league title and have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to look forward to still before a summer break. Despite such successes, their farcical elimination from the UEFA Champions League has left a blemish on the term that will be tough to erase.

Eibar have been secure in midtable for much of the season and can approach this fixture with a degree of freedom. A trip to the Basque outfit is never straightforward and any sense of complacency from the visiting champions will likely be capitalised on.

Read on for the latest odds for the final match of the 2018-19 Spanish top-flight season, as well as a preview of what's to come.

Odds

Eibar win (11/4)

Draw (3/1)

Barcelona win (87/100)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 3:15 p.m. (BST), 10:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Preview

Following on from their collapse against Liverpool, Barcelona returned to La Liga action on Sunday against Getafe, securing a comfortable 2-0 win against their Champions League-chasing opponents.

Arturo Vidal opened the scoring for the Blaugrana, before an own goal from Mauro Arambarri was enough to clinch a 2-0 win:

Little attention was paid to that victory in earnest though. In terms of on-field matters, Barcelona's focus is now on the Copa del Rey final, as they seek to complete a domestic double once again. Off the pitch, the talk has been centred around the future of manager Ernesto Valverde ahead of the Eibar match.

Following two embarrassing exits in the Champions League knockout stages in two consecutive seasons, some Barcelona supporters have called for the coach to be relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

As relayed by Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC, Valverde said he's got the backing of the club's hierarchy:

Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fan site Grup14 wants to see the end of the former Athletic Club coach:

In terms of Sunday's game, Valverde will likely rest a number of important players with the title secured and the Copa del Rey final on the horizon.

Per Andreas Vou of Marca, they will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to a knee problem, meaning Jasper Cillessen is likely to get a runout ahead of what would have been a likely Copa appearance. Luis Suarez will also miss the final two domestic matches after knee surgery.

That means Lionel Messi will surely start the game and he's two strikes away from reaching a half-century of goals for the campaign:

Eibar haven't had the most spectacular of seasons, but for the Basque outfit it's been yet another term of consolidation in the top flight following their promotion to La Liga in 2014.

Ipurua can be a challenging venue to visit, with the proximity of the stands to the pitch and hostility of the supporters often enough to knock opposition players out of their stride. However, with the Copa del Rey still to come, Barcelona should be focused and good enough to finish the season professionally.

Prediction: Eibar 0-2 Barcelona