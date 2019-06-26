Every NBA Team's Biggest Selling Point in Free Agency

1 of 30

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

We Will Imitate to Dominate

If the goal is to win, and the team that wins the most does things a certain way, it's in everybody's best interest* to take up mimicry.

This brings us to the Atlanta Hawks, a team run by general manager Travis Schlenk, late of the dynastic Golden State Warriors.

Schlenk has only been in charge since 2017, but the way he's built the Hawks to this point suggests he's pulling from his successful past. Trae Young plays the role of Stephen Curry, who also came into the league looking physically overmatched only to explode into a defense-warping, dime-slinging long-range lead guard.

Kevin Huerter is the easy Klay Thompson doppelganger, a big guard with a feathery stroke and no shortage of confidence. Recently drafted Cam Reddish fills the Harrison Barnes role: a big wing with two-way potential. Throw in De'Andre Hunter, a well-rounded combo forward with a defense-first bent (there's your Draymond Green facsimile), and the blueprint-following gets even more pronounced.

Head coach Lloyd Pierce isn't exactly Steve Kerr, but like the Warriors coach, he's had no shortage of exposure to the game's key figures. Kerr played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, and he was coached by Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. Pierce played collegiately with Steve Nash, coached LeBron James in Cleveland, worked under Kerr in Golden State and then got a crash course in patience as an assistant for Brett Brown during The Process.

None of these are perfect analogs, obviously. But the outline of a plan that looks a lot like the Warriors' is there.

There's more than one free-agent destination with promising young talent and an up-and-coming coach. But the Hawks are the one that can sell free agents on a Warriors-esque approach that everyone knows has worked before.

*Unless you're the San Antonio Spurs, who cruise along in the "we zig when you zag" lane at all times.