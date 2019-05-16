Klay Thompson: Injured Kevin Durant 'Dying' to Return for Warriors vs. Blazers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Klay Thompson said Wednesday that Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant badly wants to return during the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News, Thompson said: "Just him being back there in the locker room and being around practice, I know he's just dying to get out there on the court. But we definitely feel his energy, and we can't wait until he comes back. We miss him."

KD suffered a strained calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, causing him to miss Game 6 of that series and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he will not play in Game 2 on Thursday, either.

Durant has yet to return to on-court activity, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said there would be an update on his status Thursday.

Despite KD's absence, the Warriors beat the Blazers 116-94 in Game 1 on Tuesday, as Stephen Curry and Thompson combined for 62 points. That came on the heels of Curry and Thompson combining for 60 points in their Game 6 elimination of the Rockets.

Still, Durant—who's averaging an NBA-best 34.2 points per game during the playoffs—might be needed this series and would certainly be useful in the Finals versus the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors or Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Related

    Brook Lopez Is a Perfect Fit Next to Giannis in Title Chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brook Lopez Is a Perfect Fit Next to Giannis in Title Chase

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Golden State Warriors Bench Emerges from the Shadows

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Golden State Warriors Bench Emerges from the Shadows

    wdmur
    via CBS San Francisco

    Brogdon Is Bucks' Key to Making NBA Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brogdon Is Bucks' Key to Making NBA Finals

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Want Ja Morant

    Memphis front office appears to be 'locked in' on taking Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Want Ja Morant

    Memphis front office appears to be 'locked in' on taking Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report