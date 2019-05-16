Klay Thompson: Injured Kevin Durant 'Dying' to Return for Warriors vs. Blazers

Klay Thompson: Injured Kevin Durant 'Dying' to Return for Warriors vs. BlazersMay 16, 2019
Klay Thompson said Wednesday that Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant badly wants to return during the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News, Thompson said: "Just him being back there in the locker room and being around practice, I know he's just dying to get out there on the court. But we definitely feel his energy, and we can't wait until he comes back. We miss him."
KD suffered a strained calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, causing him to miss Game 6 of that series and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he will not play in Game 2 on Thursday, either.
Durant has yet to return to on-court activity, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said there would be an update on his status Thursday.
Despite KD's absence, the Warriors beat the Blazers 116-94 in Game 1 on Tuesday, as Stephen Curry and Thompson combined for 62 points. That came on the heels of Curry and Thompson combining for 60 points in their Game 6 elimination of the Rockets.
Still, Durant—who's averaging an NBA-best 34.2 points per game during the playoffs—might be needed this series and would certainly be useful in the Finals versus the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors or Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.
Brook Lopez Is a Perfect Fit Next to Giannis in Title Chase