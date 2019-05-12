Video: Watch Astros' Alex Bregman Hit 2 HRs in Front of His Mom on Mother's Day

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman gave his mom a Mother's Day to remember.

Bregman hit a pair of home runs Sunday against the Texas Rangers. He went deep with a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Astros ahead 4-0 and followed up with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 10-1 game.

Bregman recounted in May 2017 how his mother, Jackie, played a big role early in his baseball career.

"She drove me to every single practice, flew me to ... you name it ... Minnesota, Iowa, wherever we were playing a tournament, she was there," he told reporters. "She was always very supportive throughout the whole process."

A season after reaching the All-Star Game and finishing fifth in the American League MVP voting, Bregman is once again tearing the cover off the ball. He entered Sunday with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and a .914 OPS. His 1.8 WAR is 11th among position players, per FanGraphs.