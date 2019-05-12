Video: Watch Astros' Alex Bregman Hit 2 HRs in Front of His Mom on Mother's Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros receives congratulations from Michael Brantley #23 after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on May 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman gave his mom a Mother's Day to remember.

Bregman hit a pair of home runs Sunday against the Texas Rangers. He went deep with a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Astros ahead 4-0 and followed up with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 10-1 game.

Bregman recounted in May 2017 how his mother, Jackie, played a big role early in his baseball career.

"She drove me to every single practice, flew me to ... you name it ... Minnesota, Iowa, wherever we were playing a tournament, she was there," he told reporters. "She was always very supportive throughout the whole process."

A season after reaching the All-Star Game and finishing fifth in the American League MVP voting, Bregman is once again tearing the cover off the ball. He entered Sunday with 10 home runs, 26 RBI and a .914 OPS. His 1.8 WAR is 11th among position players, per FanGraphs.

Related

    Astros Take Series vs. Rangers with 15-5 Win

    Photos from the Houston Astros' game against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in Houston, on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Astros Take Series vs. Rangers with 15-5 Win

    Photos from the Houston Astros' game against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in Houston, on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Strain

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Strain

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jackie Robinson's Dodgers Jersey Sells for $553.5K

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jackie Robinson's Dodgers Jersey Sells for $553.5K

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants' Holland Says He Faked Injury, Blasts Front Office

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants' Holland Says He Faked Injury, Blasts Front Office

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report