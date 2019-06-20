Ty Jerome to Suns: Phoenix's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Virginia guard Ty Jerome with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers traded the pick to the Boston Celtics, who then sent the selection to the Phoenix Suns.

Here's how Jerome will fit with Phoenix:

Suns Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Cam Johnson, SF: $3.4M (2023)

De'Anthony Melton, PG: $1.2M (2020)

Deandre Ayton, C: $8.9M (2022)

Devin Booker, SG: $31.6M (2024)

Elie Okobo, PG: $1.9M (2022)

Jimmer Fredette, PG: $0.2M (2020)

Josh Jackson, SF: $6.1M (2021)

Mikal Bridges, SF: $3.9M (2022)

Ray Spalding, PF: $0.8M (2020)

Ty Jerome, PG: $1.8M (2023)

Tyler Johnson, SG: $12.5M (2020)

Free Agents

Dragan Bender, PF: UFA

George King, SF: UFA

Jamal Crawford, SG: UFA

Jimmer Fredette, PG: Team option

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: RFA

Richaun Holmes, PF: UFA

Troy Daniels, SG: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: Player option

The 6'5½", 194-pound junior helped lead the Cavaliers to their first NCAA Division I men's basketball championship last season thanks to 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He hit 43.5 percent of his field goals and 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Originally from New Rochelle, New York, Jerome earned All-ACC honors during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Wasserman previously ranked Jerome ninth on his list of draft-eligible shooting guards and wrote the following in part:

"From an NBA perspective, Jerome lacks blow-by burst, raising doubt over his potential to work as a point guard or lead ball-handler. He wound up shooting just 15-of-52 out of isolation, showing limited ability to create separation or score one-on-one.

"At 6'5", he's better suited as a 2-guard, where his passing and three-ball seem likely to translate to complementary offense...A dangerous shot-maker, smart ball-mover and pesky defender, Jerome checks role-player boxes and could appeal to playoff teams in search of glue for their lineups/rotations."

Wasserman also gave credit to Jerome's "passing IQ," noting his 5.5 to 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and that this skill should translate to the NBA level.

Jerome also came through in the clutch during three tight games to close the NCAA tournament, averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds in that span. UVA won its Elite Eight and national championship games in overtime and held off Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four.

Jerome isn't the only Cavalier to land an NBA home this year, as teammate De'Andre Hunter went fourth overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Kyle Guy is also waiting to hear his name called.

That trio hopes to join a quartet of ex-Cavaliers who have carved out roles in starting lineups or rotations: Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott, Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris and Atlanta Hawks guard Justin Anderson.

Jerome should have a good chance with Phoenix to do the same.

Salary info via Spotrac.