Rays' Tyler Glasnow out 4-6 Weeks After Forearm Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Tyler Glasnow #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on May 10, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after being diagnosed with a mild right forearm strain.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com reported the update Saturday and noted Glasnow won't throw for between seven and 10 days to begin his recovery.

The Rays have placed him on the 10-day injured list.

                 

