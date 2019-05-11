Rays' Tyler Glasnow out 4-6 Weeks After Forearm Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after being diagnosed with a mild right forearm strain.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com reported the update Saturday and noted Glasnow won't throw for between seven and 10 days to begin his recovery.

The Rays have placed him on the 10-day injured list.

