Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Wants Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson with GS 'Forever'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Friday he wants to keep the Splash Brothers, Dubs superstar guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, with the organization for their entire NBA careers.

Lacob spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN.com shortly after the Warriors punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a 118-113 Game 6 win to eliminate the Houston Rockets.

"Obviously, my intention is to keep them as part of our organization forever," he said. "That's our goal. We'll see what happens."

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Curry overcame first-half struggles to post a team-high 33 points in 34 minutes as the Warriors outscored the Rockets 36-26 in the fourth quarter to advance.

Thompson added 27 points on the strength of seven three-pointers, including a late three to essentially clinch the victory with just over 30 seconds left. He turned to Lacob after delivering the dagger and pointed at him, a moment some interpreted as a message about his contract.

"Nah," Thompson said. "It was just living in the moment. That's all it was."

The 29-year-old Los Angeles native can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason as his four-year, $69 million contract comes to an end.

Thompson recently shot down speculation from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that he had grown unhappy with his third-wheel role behind Curry and Kevin Durant, who missed Game 6 with a calf injury.

"That's not true," he told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Have I ever indicated I was unhappy?"

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

After Game 6, Lacob told Friedell he'll always have a unique connection to the Washington State product, the team's first-round pick in the 2011 NBA draft:

"I have a special bond with him. I always have. He's the first player, since I bought the team, that we drafted. The very first one. And I just have always felt an incredible attachment. People make fun of me a little bit—I always say I love Klay. I love Klay. I just do. He's so real. He's so real. There's no BS. And there's something about him, I have a very special relationship with him."

Durant's future is uncertain, as he could hit the open market as the summer's most coveted free agent. There are even unconfirmed rumors a deal with the New York Knicks is a virtual done deal.

It would come as a much bigger surprise if Thompson leaves Golden State in the offseason. Curry, meanwhile, is under contract through the 2021-22 season.