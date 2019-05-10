Windhorst: Kyrie Irving, LeBron James 'Need Each Other' Ahead of Free Agency

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said Friday he's starting to get the sense Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving "kinda need each other."

Windhorst explained during an appearance on The Jump the Lakers' disappointing 2018-19 season combined with struggles Irving, who can use a player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, had trying to fill the No. 1 role in Boston could lead to a reunion in L.A.:

LeBron and Kyrie spent three seasons together as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers after James returned from the Miami Heat and before Irving left to join the Celtics. That tenure was highlighted by the Cavs' first NBA championship in 2016.

In July 2017, Windhorst reported the star point guard requested a trade from Cleveland because he wanted to "play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point," which wasn't going to happen with the NBA's longtime gold standard leading the franchise.

Irving seemed to realize the error of his ways while fumbling his opportunity to become the leader of the Celtics, noting in January he called James to apologize for the way he acted before leaving the Cavs.

"I had to call 'Bron, and tell him I apologize for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips," he told reporters. "I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that."

James said during All-Star Weekend there were no lingering hard feelings.

"I love Kyrie. I love everything about Kyrie," he said in February. "I love his family. I definitely love his shoes and his game. My kids love his shoes and his game, too. So it's all good."

Now the question is whether the Lakers will make a serious push to reunite the stars as the front office tries to surround LeBron with more talent in his second season with the team.