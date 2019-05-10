Report: Joel Embiid's Game 6 Flagrant Won't Be Rescinded; 1 Away from Suspension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during the second half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. Raptors won 101-96. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is on the brink of a suspension if he receives one more flagrant foul in the postseason. 

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid has three flagrant foul points after the NBA opted not to rescind his flagrant-1 from Thursday's victory over the Toronto Raptors

Embiid will be suspended one game if he receives another flagrant-1 foul and two games if he receives a flagrant-2 foul. 

Bontemps added flagrant points don't trigger in-game ejections, meaning any discipline wouldn't be assessed until the following game or games. 

Marc Gasol fell to the ground when his arm locked with Embiid's on a free throw, and the Sixers center appeared to make contact with his face. 

Embiid addressed the call after the game with reporters: "It's annoying, stupid... it's just basketball, I didn't mean to do it."

In the 76ers' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid received two flagrant-1 fouls for plays involving Jarrett Allen. The first came in Game 1 when Embiid elbowed Brooklyn's center in the face and again in Game 4 when he slapped across Allen's arm on a play that led to a skirmish on the court. 

Embiid's flagrant-foul situation will be under a more intense spotlight if the 76ers are able to advance past the second round.

The Sixers and Raptors series is tied 3-3 with Game 7 scheduled for Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. 

Related

    Simmons Just Saved Brett Brown's Job

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Simmons Just Saved Brett Brown's Job

    Section 215
    via Section 215

    3 Takeaways from Huge Game 6 Win vs. Raptors

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    3 Takeaways from Huge Game 6 Win vs. Raptors

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Team Recognize Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Team Recognize Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

    Philadelphia 76ers
    via Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Is Abiding by Doctor's Orders by Falling Down

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Is Abiding by Doctor's Orders by Falling Down

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo