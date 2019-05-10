Stephen Curry Says He Doesn't Feel 'Extra Weight' After Kevin Durant Calf Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is set to miss at least the rest of the Western Conference semifinals, but Stephen Curry doesn't feel any added pressure to carry the Golden State Warriors.

Per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group, Curry explained his mindset entering Friday's Game 6 against the Houston Rockets:

"No matter what the situations is, it's coming in with the right mindset. I have to play well and be aggressive. I'd like to shoot the ball better. But my confidence stays the same. I'll just play my game. ... I didn't wake up today with extra weight on my shoulders or anything. I feel like that every single day. I just play basketball and have fun doing it."

The Warriors announced Durant suffered a strained right calf during the third quarter of Golden State's 104-99 win over the Rockets in Game 5. He will be re-evaluated in one week before his status is determined.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Curry had been performing below his standards in this round of the playoffs. The two-time NBA MVP shot 39.5 percent from the field in the first four games against Houston and started 1-of-8 from three-point range in Game 5.

Bu after Durant's injury, Curry scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and made two of his final three attempts from behind the arc. The Warriors' 32-point outburst over the final 12 minutes was their best scoring quarter of the game.

Durant has been an unstoppable force in the postseason. The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting in 11 games against the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors will have to rely on Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green if they want to close out the Rockets in Game 6 at Toyota Center.

Related

    Why Warriors' Physical and Mental State Matters

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Warriors' Physical and Mental State Matters

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Durant's Injury Hurts Dubs in More Ways Than One

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Durant's Injury Hurts Dubs in More Ways Than One

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rumors: 'Recent Sense' KD Could Re-Think Leaving Warriors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report