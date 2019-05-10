Stephen Curry Says He Doesn't Feel 'Extra Weight' After Kevin Durant Calf Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is set to miss at least the rest of the Western Conference semifinals, but Stephen Curry doesn't feel any added pressure to carry the Golden State Warriors.

Per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group, Curry explained his mindset entering Friday's Game 6 against the Houston Rockets:

"No matter what the situations is, it's coming in with the right mindset. I have to play well and be aggressive. I'd like to shoot the ball better. But my confidence stays the same. I'll just play my game. ... I didn't wake up today with extra weight on my shoulders or anything. I feel like that every single day. I just play basketball and have fun doing it."



The Warriors announced Durant suffered a strained right calf during the third quarter of Golden State's 104-99 win over the Rockets in Game 5. He will be re-evaluated in one week before his status is determined.

Curry had been performing below his standards in this round of the playoffs. The two-time NBA MVP shot 39.5 percent from the field in the first four games against Houston and started 1-of-8 from three-point range in Game 5.

Bu after Durant's injury, Curry scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and made two of his final three attempts from behind the arc. The Warriors' 32-point outburst over the final 12 minutes was their best scoring quarter of the game.

Durant has been an unstoppable force in the postseason. The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 34.2 points on 51.3 percent shooting in 11 games against the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors will have to rely on Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green if they want to close out the Rockets in Game 6 at Toyota Center.