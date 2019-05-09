2019 Europa League Final Odds: Chelsea Favored to Beat Arsenal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, front, and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin run for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

An English club will win the Europa League as Chelsea prepares to take on Arsenal in the final.

Although the May 29 match is expected to be a close one, oddsmakers currently list Chelsea as the favorite to take home the trophy:

Arsenal had a much easier time in the semifinal while winning 7-3 on aggregate over Valencia, while Chelsea needed penalties to get by Frankfurt.

The Blues had a number of close calls that could have ended their title hopes but still came away with a win:

Despite the struggles from Thursday, Chelsea have been slightly better than their Premier League rivals this season. The squad head into the final match of the league year with 71 points in 37 matches, four better than Arsenal.

On the other hand, these clubs have split the two head-to-head matchups against each other this season, each earning a win at home.

The familiarity and the close level of talent could lead to a tightly contested battle when they get together on a neutral field at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

The result could come down to how the stars perform in that match as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tries to outplay Eden Hazard in one last important battle of the season.

