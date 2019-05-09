Author of Kevin Durant Biography Wonders If KD Is 'Concerned' About New York

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Although some view Kevin Durant's potential move to the New York Knicks as a foregone conclusion, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II has expressed some skepticism about whether Durant will ultimately leave the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson, who wrote a forthcoming biography about Durant, told the New York Post's Marc Berman on Wednesday the 10-time All-Star might have reservations about joining the Knicks:

"Thompson said he thinks 'it's not a question' Durant has a thin skin and it could be a small factor in concerns about playing in New York.

"'What he's been through in his life, he thinks he can handle anything,' Thompson said. 'But I do wonder if he is concerned about New York as a good fit for that. But those are minor parts. The bigger story is what is at play. In exchange for media criticism, more media interaction and media issues, he could get the final story that perfectly fits his legacy in the grand scheme and it could be worth it. If he went to New York it wouldn't be about anything small. It will be about the big picture, the end of a story he started at [the age of] nine.'"

Although Durant is technically under contract for next season, he is widely expected to turn down his $31.5 million player option. The bigger question is whether he'll re-sign with the Warriors or capitalize on the opportunity to lead a team of his own elsewhere.

In October, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes floated the idea that Durant might be tempted to turn around the moribund Knicks and add to what is already a sizable legacy:

ESPN.com's Ian Begley provided hope to Knicks fans when he wrote in April, "It's easier to find street parking in Manhattan than it is to find an NBA executive, player or coach who doesn't think Durant is going to sign with the Knicks in July."

Thompson, however, believes the Warriors might be able to convince Durant to stick around. They may try playing up the idea of Durant eventually winning over the hearts and minds of basketball fans who criticized his move to the Bay Area in the first place.

It's obvious why Golden State would want to keep Durant in the fold. He's one of the greatest scorers of his generation, and with LeBron James slipping, he may have finally positioned himself as the NBA's best player.

Durant's return might have a domino effect for the Warriors, though. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Tuesday that Klay Thompson is unhappy with his role and getting "the crumbs" in Golden State's offense.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell on Wednesday, the Warriors remain confident of retaining Thompson.

When James hit free agency last season, it was a big story but didn't ultimately shift the NBA landscape. The Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs and have been rife with internal dysfunction.

Durant's decision is likely to have a far bigger impact on the rest of the league.