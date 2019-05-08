Yankees News: Jonathan Loaisiga Recalled, Will Start vs. Mariners

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees officially recalled right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed earlier in the week that Loaisiga would start Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners, per Bryan Hoch.

The 24-year-old has appeared in three major league games so far this season, with two starts, compiling a 2.70 ERA and 1-0 record.

While he has kept runs off the board, he hasn't been too durable and failed to top four innings in three appearances (two starts) in the majors this season.

In the minors, Loaisiga has made two starts in 2019, going 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA across 10 innings.

However, he remains a highly regarded prospect and ranks No. 2 in the Yankees system and No. 60 overall by MLB.com.

The young starter is filling in for the injured James Paxton, who is out with knee inflammation. General manager Brian Cashman said this will sideline him for three weeks max, per Jim Bowden of SiriusXM.

This should give Loaisiga a few starts to show what he can do and prove he belongs at this level for good. If he performs to expectations, he could have a spot in the rotation for the rest of the year.