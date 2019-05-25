Red Sox P David Price Exits vs. Astros After 15 Pitches Due to Flu-Like Symptoms

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price was removed from Saturday's start against the Houston Astros after facing just three batters.

Per MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Red Sox manager Alex Cora went out to the mound without a trainer and pulled his starter. Cotillo reported the reason was flu-like symptoms and precautionary.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey noted Price's velocity seemed to be down right out of the gate:

Price already missed almost three weeks earlier this month with tendinitis in his left elbow.

Price, 33, remains a key part of Boston's starting rotation. He's gone 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 41 innings entering Saturday.

The knock on Price throughout much of his career was an inability to perform at a high level in the postseason. He put that to rest during Boston's World Series title in 2018, however, going 3-1 in five postseason starts (six appearances) with a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 26 innings.

Most notably, he gave up just three runs in 13.2 innings in the World Series, crucially winning the team's title-clinching Game 5 with seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball.

Chris Sale is the team's ace and the rest of the rotation—Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez—remains solid. But Price proved his worth in last year's postseason and has been solid for the Red Sox yet again in 2019.