Lakers Rumors: Some Feared Ty Lue HC Hire Would Give LeBron James Too Much Power

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving toward making ex-Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue an offer to assume the same position in L.A., according to a Friday report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

While Lue looks like the Lakers' future leader, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Tuesday that not everyone in L.A. was on the same page about bringing him to the team because of his relationship with star forward LeBron James:

"Lue was not the unanimous favorite to replace Walton among the Lakers’ many decision-makers in the wake of Magic Johnson’s abrupt April 9 resignation. He was indeed favored over [Philadelphia 76ers assistant head coach Monty Williams], but there were some nagging fears among a minority of the team’s power brokers—as mentioned here previously—that hiring LeBron’s former Cleveland Cavaliers coach would be giving James too much control in Lakerland."

Lue coached James as an associate or head coach from 2014-18 when they were both in Cleveland.



