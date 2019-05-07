Warriors' Klay Thompson Reportedly Walked Out of Avengers: Endgame 1 Hour Early

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 4: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 4, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Klay Thompson didn't have time for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

According to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors superstar walked out on the superhero flick before it finished:

"Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he's always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of 'Avengers: Endgame.' The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention."

Perhaps Thompson didn't see the similarities between the Avengers, a group of superheroes forced together due to a threat to Earth, and the Warriors, a group of superstars brought together to win titles. The Avengers have faced plenty of obstacles along the way, learning to coexist in the face of staggering odds and dangerous opponents.

Sound familiar?

The Warriors may be facing their own "endgame" this offseason, when both Kevin Durant (player option) and Thompson are free agents. If the Warriors don't get past the Houston Rockets, Thompson may be walking away from the Bay Area, much like he did with the latest Avengers movie.