Warriors' Klay Thompson Reportedly Walked Out of Avengers: Endgame 1 Hour Early

Klay Thompson didn't have time for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

According to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors superstar walked out on the superhero flick before it finished:

"Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he's always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of 'Avengers: Endgame.' The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention."

Perhaps Thompson didn't see the similarities between the Avengers, a group of superheroes forced together due to a threat to Earth, and the Warriors, a group of superstars brought together to win titles. The Avengers have faced plenty of obstacles along the way, learning to coexist in the face of staggering odds and dangerous opponents.

Sound familiar?

The Warriors may be facing their own "endgame" this offseason, when both Kevin Durant (player option) and Thompson are free agents. If the Warriors don't get past the Houston Rockets, Thompson may be walking away from the Bay Area, much like he did with the latest Avengers movie.