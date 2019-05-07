Chris Paul: Rockets Have 'Got to Be Better' After Durant, Curry's Missed 3s

After Golden State Warriors superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each had looks at potential game-tying three-pointers in the final seconds of Game 4, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul acknowledged his team still has room for improvement following a 112-108 victory on Monday night.

"Yeah, we won the game, but we've got to be better," Paul said after the victory, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We understand that. Going back to the Bay, they're probably not going to miss those shots."

