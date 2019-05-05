Yankees News: Clint Frazier to Be Activated Monday After Ankle Injury Recovery

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will receive a big boost to their lineup with the imminent return of Clint Frazier.

According to manager Aaron Boone, the outfielder is expected to be activated Monday, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Per Coley Harvey of ESPN, Stephen Tarpley was optioned back to Scranton Sunday night, presumably to make room on the 25-man roster.

Frazier has been out with a sprained ankle, which kept him on the injured list retroactive to April 23. He competed in a rehab assignment in Double-A and is apparently healthy enough to rejoin the major league squad.

Prior to the injury, the 24-year-old was off to a red-hot start to the season, hitting .324 with a .975 OPS in his first 18 games. He also had six home runs and 17 RBI, both of which still rank third on the Yankees despite his missed time.

This was a nice surprise after the young player had previously struggled in limited chances at this level.

In 54 games entering this season, Frazier had hit just .238 with four home runs.

Still, he continued to perform well in the minors and remained a highly regarded prospect. He finally appeared to put it all together and become an impact player on the field in 2019.

His return is also key for a Yankees squad that has been devastated by injuries. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Greg Bird and others on the IL, Frazier could become a valuable addition in both the outfield and the middle of the lineup for the foreseeable future.