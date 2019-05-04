Derrick Rose Rumors: Pistons to Consider Timberwolves PG in Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons reportedly could have interest in veteran point guard Derrick Rose in free agency during the upcoming offseason.

According to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press on Friday, Rose will be a "subject of debate" within Detroit's front office as it looks to add depth at point guard behind Reggie Jackson.

The 30-year-old Rose is coming off a productive season with the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games, including just 13 starts.

In addition to Rose, Ellis listed Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers as potential targets if Detroit does not re-sign Ish Smith in free agency.

The biggest concern with Rose is durability. He is a three-time All-Star and one-time NBA MVP dating back to his early years with the Chicago Bulls, but injuries have limited him significantly over the past two season.

Rose has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons combined, and he has not played in more than 66 games in a single season since 2010-11.

Knee injuries cost Rose all but 10 games between the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and he has seemingly never been the same since.

Rose was highly effective when healthy this season, though, and he could be a much-needed offensive catalyst off the bench for a Pistons team that leaned heavily on power forward Blake Griffin and center Andre Drummond as the two leading scorers.

Jackson averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, and while he appeared in all 82 contests, he has failed to play in more than 52 games in five of his nine seasons in the league.

There would be some risk in backing Jackson up with another injury-prone player, especially since Rose is coming off an elbow ailment that cut his season short.

Detroit undoubtedly needs more offensive punch at the guard positions in order to compete in the Eastern Conference and improve on a 41-41 record that earned it the No. 8 seed in the playoffs, though.

The Pistons were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and it may be difficult for them to get much better this offseason with over $79 million tied up in Griffin, Drummond and Jackson next season.

Rose should come at a relative bargain given his injury history, making him an affordable option to help Detroit improve on its standing as the No. 25 scoring team in the NBA this season.