Lakers Rumors: Phil Jackson Endorsed Ty Lue to Jeanie Buss as Next Head Coach

Arguably the greatest coach in Los Angeles Lakers history is reportedly backing Tyronn Lue to become the team's next head coach.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, sources said that former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson told Lakers owner Jeanie Buss that Lue would be a "really good coach" for L.A.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that while the Lakers have yet to make a formal offer to Lue, they are expected to hire him after the Phoenix Suns hired another candidate, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams, on Friday.

Jackson's recommendation is a significant one for multiple reasons. For starters, he was the Lakers' head coach from 1999-2011 with only one year of interruption and won five championships with L.A.

Overall, Jackson has 11 NBA titles as a head coach and two as a player, and he is a Basketball Hall of Famer.

Jackson and Buss also have plenty of history. In addition to the fact that Jackson worked for Buss and her late father, Jerry Buss, Jackson and Jeanie Buss were in a relationship for several years before calling off their engagement in 2016.

The 42-year-old Lue spent parts of the past four seasons as the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach. He led them to the NBA Finals three years in a row and coached the Cavs to their first NBA championship in 2016.

After starting 0-6 this season, Lue was fired and replaced by Larry Drew on an interim basis.

Overall, Lue went 128-83 with Cleveland during the regular season and 41-20 in the playoffs. Most notably, he has experience coaching former Cavaliers and current Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Per Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Lue and LeBron may be set to meet up in Las Vegas on Saturday night:

Much like a thumbs-up from Jackson, James' approval would likely go a long way toward solidifying Lue as the Lakers' next head coach.

The Lakers have gone six straight seasons without making the playoffs and desperately need to add a star to complement LeBron via free agency or trade, but given the comfort level between Lue and James, there may be no better coach for the job.